Nano Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00008463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Mercatox, Koinex and Binance. Nano has a total market capitalization of $80.52 million and $5.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.02266405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.03490397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00615245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00809243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00077999 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00513750 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinEx, Mercatox, Bitinka, Nanex, HitBTC, Binance, Koinex, Coindeal, RightBTC, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.