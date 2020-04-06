NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:GRA traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,225. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$17.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts expect that NanoXplore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

