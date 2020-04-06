NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Digerati Technologies (NASDAQ:DTGI) Critical Analysis

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -65.40% N/A -22.82% Digerati Technologies -49.72% N/A -72.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NantHealth and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NantHealth currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.48%. Given NantHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NantHealth is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and Digerati Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 1.79 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -2.72 Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.30 -$4.52 million N/A N/A

Digerati Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Summary

NantHealth beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.