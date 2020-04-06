Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 in the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

