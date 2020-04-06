Narrative (NRVE) Trading Down 50.4% Over Last 7 Days

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Narrative has a market capitalization of $50,361.52 and $4.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.02640590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00205542 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034320 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

