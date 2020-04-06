Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $100.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Nasdaq stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.69. 65,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after acquiring an additional 615,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,144,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

