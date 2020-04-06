National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tervita in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEV. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.28.

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$3.29 on Monday. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$2.97 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

