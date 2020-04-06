National Bank Financial Comments on Yellow Pages Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yellow Pages in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on Y. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Yellow Pages stock opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.51 million during the quarter.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.