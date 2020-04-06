National Bank Financial Weighs in on Argonaut Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.