National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Acquires 715,025 Shares

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 715,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, General L.P. Standard acquired 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $1,015,030.25.

On Wednesday, April 1st, General L.P. Standard bought 589,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,951.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, General L.P. Standard bought 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72.

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard acquired 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,474,145.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 557,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $185.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.24. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 161.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 159,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 287.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National CineMedia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

