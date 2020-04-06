National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 236,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,942,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,247. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI opened at $2.33 on Monday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.62%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

