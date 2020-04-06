National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $182.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.45 million and the lowest is $177.20 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $151.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $832.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.80 million to $854.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $949.78 million, with estimates ranging from $891.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $185.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $412.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 474,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 82,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

