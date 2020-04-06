National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target Raised to GBX 910 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid (LON:NG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 910 ($11.97) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded National Grid to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.97) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 986 ($12.97) to GBX 1,054 ($13.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 990.69 ($13.03).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 853.80 ($11.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 968.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 933.60. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

