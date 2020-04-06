National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,534,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after buying an additional 193,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

