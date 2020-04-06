National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of National Health Investors worth $61,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

