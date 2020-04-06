National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,019 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of National Instruments worth $53,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NATI opened at $33.04 on Monday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

