National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

