NavCoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0797 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $53,656.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00001177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,329,005 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Binance, cfinex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

