nDEX Price Up 410.6% This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 188% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 410.6% against the U.S. dollar. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market cap of $15,258.83 and approximately $666.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02595489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00204198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

