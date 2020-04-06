Neblio Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005714 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $148,170.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018748 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005673 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,198,291 coins and its circulating supply is 15,619,979 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.