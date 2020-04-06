Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $260,975.01 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.04670963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037629 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,900,554,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

