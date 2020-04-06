Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $14.49 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, OKEx and Binance. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,976,450 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Allcoin, Neraex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

