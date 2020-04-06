Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 397.01% from the stock’s current price.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. Citigroup raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 666,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $846.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,826,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.