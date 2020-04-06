Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lowered their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.41.

W stock traded up $20.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.50. 761,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,428. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $166.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,756,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

