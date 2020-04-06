Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,696.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,096,000 after buying an additional 312,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

