NEM (XEM) Market Capitalization Hits $349.74 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. NEM has a total market cap of $349.74 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Upbit and Exrates.

About NEM

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptomate, COSS, Poloniex, Bittrex, Iquant, CoinTiger, YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, Huobi, Koineks, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Kryptono, Kuna, Upbit, Zaif, Bithumb, Exrates, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bitbns, B2BX, Liquid, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

