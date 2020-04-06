NEM (XEM) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Cryptopia, Huobi and Kuna. NEM has a market cap of $358.64 million and $9.03 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates, Iquant, Poloniex, Indodax, Upbit, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Livecoin, Koineks, Bithumb, B2BX, Zaif, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, Binance, Cryptopia, YoBit, COSS, OKEx, HitBTC, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Coinsuper, Huobi, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Kryptono and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.