Neo 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $500.40 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $7.39 or 0.00103795 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Binance, Kucoin and CoinEx. Neo has a total market capitalization of $521.16 million and approximately $500.40 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.02561614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Binance, BitForex, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Allcoin, Kucoin, BitMart, Coinnest, Bitfinex, Bibox, CoinEx, Tidebit, HitBTC, Bitinka, Upbit, OKEx, Koinex, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Ovis, Huobi, Coinrail, Liquid, Exrates, Switcheo Network, ZB.COM, Bittrex, BCEX, Coinsuper, BigONE, COSS, Bitbns, LBank, DragonEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

