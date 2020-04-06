Neo (NEO) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $7.76 or 0.00106357 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidebit, HitBTC, Bibox and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $547.05 million and approximately $527.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.02585738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00204160 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, DragonEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bibox, BigONE, Cryptopia, BitForex, Coinsuper, Allcoin, COSS, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Livecoin, BitMart, Ovis, BCEX, Upbit, Switcheo Network, Binance, OKEx, Bitinka, CoinEgg, Koinex, Liquid, Huobi, TDAX, Exrates, ZB.COM, CoinBene, LBank, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Tidebit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

