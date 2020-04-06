Nerva (XNV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $110.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Nerva coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. Nerva has a total market cap of $211,775.11 and $110.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nerva Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

