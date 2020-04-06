Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.82 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $74.73 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007054 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000604 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 27,338,625,385 coins and its circulating supply is 13,974,209,236 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

