Nestlé’s (NESN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 106.07.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.