Netbox Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $56,853.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00500411 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,139,345 coins and its circulating supply is 43,060,639 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

