NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $351.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 47.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 70.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NTES traded up $12.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.60. 708,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.89. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.75.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.