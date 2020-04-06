Netflix (NFLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $265.00 to $305.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $423.00 to $487.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/30/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Netflix was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

3/18/2020 – Netflix was given a new $410.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/9/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $446.00 to $438.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Netflix was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Netflix had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

NFLX traded up $18.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.96. 8,133,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.39. The company has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

