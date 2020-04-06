Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $55,517.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00499283 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000399 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 9,386,119 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

