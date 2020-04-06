New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,653 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 866.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $9.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.05. 4,539,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,368. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

