New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

VIG traded up $6.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.17. 3,638,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,968. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

