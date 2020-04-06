New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. 845,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,644. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11.

