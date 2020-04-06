New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REGL stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,444 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3935 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

