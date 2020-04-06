New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 27,899 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 24,478,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,957,338. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

