New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock traded up $21.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,256,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The company has a market capitalization of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

