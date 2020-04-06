New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 113,906 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,789,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,940,314. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

