New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of New Jersey Resources worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after acquiring an additional 188,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,114,000 after purchasing an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,856.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 996,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.49. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

