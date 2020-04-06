New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.95% of New Media Investment Group worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

New Media Investment Group stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

New Media Investment Group Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

