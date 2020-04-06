New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 186,976 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 837,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

In other news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 over the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

