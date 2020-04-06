Newell Brands (NWL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL):

3/31/2020 – Newell Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Newell Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Newell Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NWL opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

