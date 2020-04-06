Newton Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $5.62 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.02556449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00200088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

