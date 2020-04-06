Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NEXPF opened at $16.08 on Monday.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

