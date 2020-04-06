NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President Acquires $159,186.60 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero purchased 19,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $159,186.60.

NREF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.20. 81,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,228. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.2198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.